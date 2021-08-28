UrduPoint.com

Peace In Afghanistan To Benefit Entire Region: FM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 07:25 PM

Peace in Afghanistan to benefit entire region: FM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that peace and stability in Afghanistan would benefit the entire region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that peace and stability in Afghanistan would benefit the entire region.

In a press statement, he said that neighbouring countries of Afghanistan were well aware of the situation there.

Referring to his recent visit to four different countries, Qureshi said that he met the leadership of these countries, adding their views over Afghanistan were fact- based.

The foreign minister cautioned that worsening situation in Afghanistan would affect them all. Taliban leadership was in contact with all, he added.

Qureshi said that Afghan people had been bracing the devastating impacts of decades of war and they wanted durable peace, adding that they had been the victims of past mistakes.

The positive message from Afghanistan should be encouraged and if the country was left aloof, it would cause negative impacts upon all, he maintained.

The foreign minister further said that Pakistan had been facilitating in the evacuation process of diplomatic missions of various countries from Afghanistan and the PIA was playing a significant role in this regard.

He said the international community was acknowledging Pakistan's role.

He said India had been the top spoiler and playing negative role against Pakistan and for this purpose, it had pulled together different terrorist groups to carry out terrorist activities.

Qureshi warned that India was trying to destabilize the regional peace and stressed upon keeping a vigil over such designs.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan had not closed its borders with Afghanistan and took steps over border management.

About his telephonic conversation with the British counterpart, he said that they had discussed Afghanistan, besides, he urged the UK government to review the red listing issue.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Visit United Kingdom Border All From Government Top PIA

Recent Stories

12 OTs to start operation at ATH within one week: ..

12 OTs to start operation at ATH within one week: Dr. Aasim

1 minute ago
 Wheat and grain milling increased by 41.63% in FY ..

Wheat and grain milling increased by 41.63% in FY 2020-21

1 minute ago
 PTI committed to serve masses: Zain Qureshi

PTI committed to serve masses: Zain Qureshi

1 minute ago
 Police arrest seven accused for possessing illegal ..

Police arrest seven accused for possessing illegal weapons, drugs

1 minute ago
 Haleem demands CM's resignation, investigation of ..

Haleem demands CM's resignation, investigation of Mehran town factory incident

5 minutes ago
 Russian Defense Ministry to Decide on Air Force Ov ..

Russian Defense Ministry to Decide on Air Force Overhaul by Year-End - Shoigu

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.