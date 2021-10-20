UrduPoint.com

Peace In Afghanistan To Benefit Entire Region: Ambassador Sadiq

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq Wednesday said peace in Afghanistan will benefit the entire region in terms of stability, secure borders, enhanced connectivity, return of refugees and countering of terrorism.

He was speaking at the third meeting of the Moscow Format held in Moscow. The meeting was hosted by Russia and attended by China, Pakistan, Iran, India, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan and a high-level Afghan delegation.

In his statement, the Special Representative thanked Russia for hosting the third round of the meeting. He conveyed that Pakistan's constructive role in the Afghan peace process was well-recognized and acknowledged by the international community.

He emphasized that there was urgent need to extend humanitarian support to Afghanistan for which international community must step up its efforts.

Ambassador Sadiq underscored the importance of aid and economic assistance to avert humanitarian and financial crisis in the war-torn country.

Special Representative reiterated Pakistan's firm belief that peace went hand in hand with prosperity and economic stability.

He emphasized that after all these years, the people of Afghanistan needed and deserved peace, progress and prosperity and the international community must generously help them to tread on that path.

