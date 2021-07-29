Peace in Afghanistan to give Pakistan access to Central Asian Republics: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that as peace in Afghanistan will give Pakistan an access to the Central Asian Republics (CARs), it wanted more than any other country in the world, peace in Afghanistan.

"We have already signed an agreement with Uzbekistan for a railway line from Mazar Sharif to Peshawar, which will reach Pakistan via Afghanistan," he added.

The prime minister expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Pak-Afghan Youth Forum (PAYF), which called on him here.

Besides Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, Minister of State Farrukh Habib, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr. Shehbaz Gill, Senator Faisal Javed and senior officials, the meeting was attended by journalists, editors, film makers, businessmen, industrialists and defense analysts from Afghanistan.

The meeting was aimed at presenting the government's view in response to the questions raised by the members of PAYF about Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, Pakistan's efforts for sustainable peace in Afghanistan as well as the overall situation in the region.

The prime minister while responding to the queries said that all the future economic policies of Pakistan depended on peace in Afghanistan. The people of Pakistan considered the people of Afghanistan as their brothers, he added.

To a question, the prime minister said that India through its unilateral August 5, 2019 action violated the United Nations resolutions and changed the status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Besides, he said, that India opened a new chapter of atrocities and brutalities against the Kashmiris.

The prime minister said that Pakistan has been raising its voice since 1948 for the protection of the rights of Kashmiris at international level.

He said that Pakistan will neither hold any talks with India nor will accept Indian participation in Afghan peace process till the August 5, 2019 action was reversed and status of the Occupied Kashmir was restored under which the Kashmiris had the right of self-determination as per UN Resolutions.

