Peace in Afghanistan top priority for Pakistan: Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Narcotics Control, Shehryar Khan Afridi said that peace in Afghanistan was top priority for Pakistan and all measures are being adopted to bring peace and cordiality in Afghanistan.

The Minister expressed these views in a meeting with Afghan Ambassador Shukrullah Atif Mashal who called on the minister here on Monday. Secretary SAFRON Mohammad Aslam, Chief Commissioner Afghan Commissionerate, Salim Khan and other officials were also present on the occasion, a press release said.

Afridi said that Pakistan would take all possible measures to ensure welfare and wellbeing of the Afghan refugees and no stone would be left unturned to ensure relief and facilitation to the refugees.

"Pakistan and Afghanistan should not allow spoilers to create misunderstandings between the people of the two brotherly countries and measures should be taken to further cement bilateral relations," said the minister.

Afghan Ambassador Shukrullah Atif Mashal said that Pakistan was second home for Afghan people and the government of Afghanistan would complement steps taken by Pakistan to strengthen bilateral relations.

Ambassador Shukrullah said that Afghan government and its people were indebted to Pakistan for generous hospitality of millions of Afghan refugees and this gesture had no parallel in history which speaks volumes about the friendly and brotherly bonds between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

During the meeting, different proposals were also shared by the Afghan Ambassador, which was positively received by the minister SAFRON who assured that the government of Pakistan would support and facilitate measures that may lead to better understanding and cordial relations between the two countries.

The minister emphasized that trust and confidence amongst the two countries was of paramount importance and all measures must be taken to further strengthen the brotherly relations.