Peace in Afghanistan vital for progress, prosperity of whole region. Asad Qaisar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Saturday said that we desire peace is Afghanistan as it would induce prosperity, progress and tranquility in the whole region.

He was addressing Young Parliamentarians in Malam Jabbs, Swat.

He said that peace and stability in Afghanistan would impact progress and growth of the region in a positive way.

He said that nation has rendered unprecedented sacrifices to achieve objective of peace which is our priority adding sacrifices offered by people for the noble cause would always be remembered.

Speaker said that peace in Afghanistan would strengthen relations between two neighboring countries and also help promoting economic activities and added that efforts would be continued to establish everlasting peace in the region.

Appreciating role of young parliamentarians, he said that youngsters should come forward and work for the development and progress of the country.

He also suggested holding of seminars to aware people about changing global scenario and said that time demands that we should collectively work to meet challenges of the contemporary world.

He also recalled the sacrifices and endurance of people of the area that paved the way for establishing peace in Swat area.

Asad Qaisar said that we are passionately working to materialize the dream of empowering a common man and making efforts for the welfare and facilitation of people living in the society.