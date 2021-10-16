UrduPoint.com

Peace In Afghanistan Vital For Progress, Prosperity Of Whole Region. Asad Qaisar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 07:26 PM

Peace in Afghanistan vital for progress, prosperity of whole region. Asad Qaisar

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Saturday said that we desire peace is Afghanistan as it would induce prosperity, progress and tranquility in the whole region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Saturday said that we desire peace is Afghanistan as it would induce prosperity, progress and tranquility in the whole region.

He was addressing Young Parliamentarians in Malam Jabbs, Swat.

He said that peace and stability in Afghanistan would impact progress and growth of the region in a positive way.

He said that nation has rendered unprecedented sacrifices to achieve objective of peace which is our priority adding sacrifices offered by people for the noble cause would always be remembered.

Speaker said that peace in Afghanistan would strengthen relations between two neighboring countries and also help promoting economic activities and added that efforts would be continued to establish everlasting peace in the region.

Appreciating role of young parliamentarians, he said that youngsters should come forward and work for the development and progress of the country.

He also suggested holding of seminars to aware people about changing global scenario and said that time demands that we should collectively work to meet challenges of the contemporary world.

He also recalled the sacrifices and endurance of people of the area that paved the way for establishing peace in Swat area.

Asad Qaisar said that we are passionately working to materialize the dream of empowering a common man and making efforts for the welfare and facilitation of people living in the society.

Related Topics

Afghanistan National Assembly World Swat Young Man Progress

Recent Stories

Ban on pillion riding in Kohat

Ban on pillion riding in Kohat

5 minutes ago
 Two dacoit gang busted

Two dacoit gang busted

5 minutes ago
 CPWB rescues 126 beggar kids

CPWB rescues 126 beggar kids

5 minutes ago
 Citizens asked to submit medical malpractice compl ..

Citizens asked to submit medical malpractice complaints to IHRA

5 minutes ago
 Over 3.42m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 3.42m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago
 Another man dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another man dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.