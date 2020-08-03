UrduPoint.com
Peace In Balochistan Reflection Of Security Force's Efforts: Lt. General Waseem

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 09:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Commander Southern Command, Lieutenant General Waseem Ahmed Ashraf Monday said that prevailing peace in the province of Balochistan is the reflection of the efforts of security forces.

He expressed these views while visiting to Noshki where he spent first day of Eid ul Azha with the troops deployed on forward locations.

On his arrival, the Commander Southern Command was presented the Guard of Honor.

Later, he met with the officers and jawans.

Lt. General Waseem praised the dedication and professionalism of the troops deployed at various places.

