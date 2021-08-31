UrduPoint.com

Peace In Karachi Increased Investors' Confidence: DG Rangers

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 11:03 PM

Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary Tuesday said restoration of peace in Karachi has strengthened and stabilized its economic activities, which led to increase in confidence of investors

The law enforcement agencies are taking effective measures to further increase the confidence of investors, he said while talking to the members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) during his visit to KATI office.

Rangers DG said credit for restoration of peace in the megalopolis goes to city's public for their cooperation with LEAs.

KATI members lauded the services and efforts of LEAs for maintenance of peace in city and assured to continue their cooperation with agencies in future.

