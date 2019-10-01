Peace in region can be achieved through talks: ANP chief

Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan Tuesday said peace in the region could be achieved by resorting to negotiations

The ANP chief, in his message in connection with the International Non-Violence Day, said,"The survival of our next generation is linked to the elimination of militancy and we have no any other option other than to win the war against militancy and to achieve the lofty objective of establishing peace in the region." He said the ANP was following the non-violence policy of Bacha Khan and had always opposed war.

The ANP chief said all the human beings wanted wanted peace as extremism and militancy would serve nothing but jeopardize their existence.

"Poverty, ignorance, deprivation, injustice, aggression and expansionism are the major hurdles in restoration of peace," he said, adding militancy was a mindset, which would have to defeated for the restoration of peace.

He said all the world nations and countries should avoid any confrontation among them and join hands for the establishment of lasting peace.