UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peace In Region Can Be Achieved Through Talks: ANP Chief

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 07:57 PM

Peace in region can be achieved through talks: ANP chief

Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan Tuesday said peace in the region could be achieved by resorting to negotiations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan Tuesday said peace in the region could be achieved by resorting to negotiations.

The ANP chief, in his message in connection with the International Non-Violence Day, said,"The survival of our next generation is linked to the elimination of militancy and we have no any other option other than to win the war against militancy and to achieve the lofty objective of establishing peace in the region." He said the ANP was following the non-violence policy of Bacha Khan and had always opposed war.

The ANP chief said all the human beings wanted wanted peace as extremism and militancy would serve nothing but jeopardize their existence.

"Poverty, ignorance, deprivation, injustice, aggression and expansionism are the major hurdles in restoration of peace," he said, adding militancy was a mindset, which would have to defeated for the restoration of peace.

He said all the world nations and countries should avoid any confrontation among them and join hands for the establishment of lasting peace.

Related Topics

World Awami National Party Asfandyar Wali Khan All

Recent Stories

King of Tonga visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

14 minutes ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention marks Internatio ..

14 minutes ago

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 47 ..

14 minutes ago

Peaceful Use of Arctic Should Become Unconditional ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Bar Council approves health fund worth Rs 5 ..

2 minutes ago

UAE launches Global Hub on Governance for SDGs

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.