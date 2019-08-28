Peace in region not possible without resolution of Kashmir issue: Analysts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Experts on Wednesday urged that the world community to come forward to help Kashmiris and diplomatic solution for Kashmir dispute through the realisation of the right to self-determination, as Kashmir is a bilateral issue not only between India and Pakistan but peace of whole region depends on it.

Talking to Radio Programme, experts said India through its unconstitutional move in Held Kashmir has provided an opportunity to Pakistan and the Kashmiris to effectively highlight Kashmir issue in front of the world.

IR expert, Dr. Khurram Iqbal said after the Indian illegal move in Occupied Kashmir, Pakistan maximized its diplomatic efforts to highlight Kashmir dispute to international community and managed to get its attention in this regard.

Narendra Modi during his one on one meeting with US President Donald Trump admitted that Kashmir is a disputed territory and bilateral issue between India and Pakistan, he said, adding, it is unfortunate the important Muslim countries including Saudi Arabia and UAE have not condemned Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir.

Hurriyet Leader Abdul Hameed Lone said Pakistan always played a positive role and made constructive efforts to resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue.

But Indian inflexible attitude always remained a hurdle in this regard, he added.

He said India is illegally occupying Jammu & Kashmir and imposed strict curfew and violating human rights in the valley.

The world also condemned Modi's unilateral move and declared Kashmir as an international issue, he said.

He further urged that Pakistan should increase its efforts at diplomatic level to resolve the issue, adding, Kashmiris are confident that Pakistan will always stand with the Kashmiri people.

Muslim countries should be united to defeat anti-Muslim elements and built a pressure on India to give the Kashmiris their right to self-determination, he said.

Leader said International organizations and NGOs should be given access in the held Kashmir to provide food and medicine to Kashmiris.

Indian forces have arrested an Indian doctor in Srinagar for speaking up against the curfew which has left occupied Kashmir without any internet or landlines services since last four weeks, he informed.

The world must also think that Kashmir has become the nuclear flashpoint between two nuclear states and it will affect the entire world, he added.

IR expert Dr. Huma Baqai adds, India has been adopting the attitude of negative response since long and United States President Donald Trump offered to mediate between India and Pakistan to resolve Kashmir issue but Modi declared it as bilateral issue between the two nuclear states.

India is never willing to resolve not only Kashmir issue but all outstanding issues with Pakistan though dialogue, she mentioned.

She said Islamabad is effectively pursuing Kashmir issue on all international fora and the present government has also officially shutdown its airspace for Indian airlines.

The Indian trade transit to Afghanistan via Pakistan should also be reviewed, she added.

Kashmir is a bilateral issue not only between India and Pakistan but peace of whole region depends on this issue, she said.

Defense Analyst Brig (Retd) Harris Nawaz said that Narendra Modi has emerged the most cunning Indian Prime Minister.

He always adopted double standards .

Innocent children have been arrested and taken away from their parents, he lamented , adds, I am confident that if the United States and other global players make serious efforts then Kashmir issue will definitely be resolved.