Peace in region only possible through Peace in Kashmir: Sarfraz Bugti

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday said that peace in the Region will be possible only when the Kashmir issue is resolved according to the wishes of the Kashmiri People.

On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, expressed his views in a message, said that the Kashmiri people are continuing their struggle for freedom against India’s illegal occupation, and that the time is not far when they will achieve their right to self-determination.

He highlighted that thousands of young men, children, elders, and women have already sacrificed their lives in this struggle.

The Chief Minister emphasized that real peace in the region can only be achieved when the Kashmir issue is resolved according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He condemned India's forcible occupation of Kashmir, depriving its people of basic rights and continuing to impose oppression and brutality.

However, he added, India’s sinister actions cannot remain hidden from the world for much longer, nor can it silence the voice of the Kashmiri people.

The Chief Minister urged the international community to take notice of India’s atrocities and play a role in ensuring that the Kashmiri people are granted their right to self-determination, as per United Nations resolutions.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue to provide moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people.

He added that the hearts of the Pakistani nation beat in unison with their Kashmiri brothers, and the people of Balochistan also stand in solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Sarfraz Bugti said that the people of Balochistan are with the Kashmiri people, and the day is not far when the sacrifices of the Kashmiris will bear fruit, Kashmir will be freed from Indian state oppression, and will emerge as an independent state on the world map.