Peace In Region To Remain Elusive Till Kashmir Dispute Resolution: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2023 | 08:21 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday calling the Kashmir dispute the root cause of tension in South Asia, said peace in the region would remain elusive till the resolution of the issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday calling the Kashmir dispute the root cause of tension in South Asia, said peace in the region would remain elusive till the resolution of the issue.

The prime minister in a meeting with OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Yousef M. Al Dobeay, said Pakistan was committed to a just and peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

He welcomed the visit of the OIC delegation to Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

He lauded the sustained efforts of the OIC in support of the Kashmir cause, particularly in the wake of India’s unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019 and stated that the people of Pakistan and Kashmir had high expectations of the OIC.

Highlighting the tremendous sacrifices of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination, the prime minister said that the Kashmiris had always looked towards OIC and Ummah for support.

Prime Minister Kakar also expressed serious concern over the rise of Islamophobia around the world, particularly in the form of Hindutva.

He said this constituted a serious threat to global peace and security and urged to step up efforts to counter these forces.

Ambassador Yousef M. Al Dobeay assured the prime minister of OIC’s principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He said that the OIC was fully committed to the Kashmir cause and his visit to Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir in his capacity as OIC Special Envoy on Jammu and Kashmir was an expression of that commitment.

