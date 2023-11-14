Peace in SA and ME linked to settlement of Kashmir, Palestine issues: Shabbir Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Incarcerated senior APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party Shabbir Ahmed Shah while stressing that Peace in South Asia and the middle East is linked to the settlement of Kashmir and Palestine issues has urged the world leaders to play their much-needed role to halt the Israeli aggression and genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza

Strip.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in his message from New Delhi’s Tihar jail, the APHC leader said that the bloodbath of the besieged Palestinians was a great challenge to the world's conscience.

“It is high time that the influential world governments must shun their policy of indifference towards the Palestinians and come forward in a big way to stop this bloody onslaught and genocide to which hapless Palestinians are being subjected,” Shah said, adding that allowing Israel to carry on the slaughter of innocent men, women and children in and around Gaza would be a great human tragedy.

Calling for an immediate intervention to stop the Zionist aggression against the Palestinians, he said, the world in particular the Muslim countries must take concrete steps to end Israel’s bloody siege of Gaza.

Shah said that the inaction on the part of the international community would be tantamount to granting a free license to Israel to kill the Palestinians.

Terming Israel’s naked aggression against Palestinians as a flagrant violation of international law, he said that it was quite unfortunate that the Zionist regime has broken all records of barbarism and brutality.

Drawing parallels between the Palestine and Kashmir issue, Shabbir Ahmed Shah stated that the people of both states have suffered enormously at the hands of colonizers.

He said that peace in South Asia and the Middle East was inescapably linked to the settlement of these age-old

issues.