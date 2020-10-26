Peace in South Asia linked to durable solution of Kashmir dispute: Munir Baloch

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan chapter President Dr. Munir Baloch has said durable peace in South Asia is linked with the peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute and PTI government was determined to give new life to the just struggle of Kashmiris.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, he said that October 27 is the day when India landed its forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) against the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and in total disregard to the Partition Plan of the Sub Continent and international norms and ethics.

"Peace and tranquility in South Asian was impossible unless the long-standing issue of Kashmir was resolved," Dr Munir Baloch said.

He deplored that fascist Indian government since its illegal occupation in Kashmir used full force to deprive people of the disputed territory of their basic rights."Abrogating articles 370 and 35 A of the Indian Constitution that conferred the special status on Occupied Kashmir is also part of this brutality," he maintained.

The illegal and inhuman acts of Indian in IIOJK has exposed the real face of the Mudi led so called secular state of India.

"Incumbent government, from day first, was determined to extend its moral, ethical and legal support to Kashmiri brethren in their struggle of self-determination, "he noted.

Indian government through its fascist policies made the lives of Kashmiri people miserable, it is high time that international community should take notice of the sheer violations of the human rights and blatant act of aggression and hostage.

" The narrative of Indian media regarding its illegal occupation and aggression has lost his worth as international media has started reporting human rights abuses, torture and use of force on the innocent citizens in IIOJK,".

Expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir, Munir Baloch said that entire nation specially people of Balochistan stand by them in this critical juncture of hour and will continue raising voice against the atrocities of Indian government.

"Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan all political parties in Balochistan were on same page to raise voice for Kashmiri's right of self-determination.

A plan was chalked out for holding protest gathering to mark October 27 as Black Day, he said and hoped that our voice would compel the international fora take this issue on priority basis.

"The effective foreign policy of Pakistan adopted by the incumbent government relating to Kashmir dispute was leading us towards an amicable solution in line with the whims of the people of IIOJK," he said.