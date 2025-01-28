Open Menu

Peace In South Asia Linked To Kashmir Settlement: APHC

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The jailed All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman (APHC), Masarrat Aalam Butt, has said that the Kashmir dispute remains an unfinished agenda of the 1947 partition of the Indian subcontinent.

Masarrat Aalam Butt, in a message from New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail, emphasized that peace and prosperity in South Asia and beyond cannot be achieved until the Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The APHC Chairman asserted that the people’s movement, rooted in historical facts, universal legitimacy, and the moral and political support of the international community, will ultimately triumph despite the repressive measures adopted by Indian occupational forces.

He also expressed deep concern over the worsening human rights situation in IIOJK and called for the early resolution of the Kashmir dispute in line with UN resolutions.

Masarrat Aalam Butt urged the UN to take serious note of India’s use of brute military force against the people of IIOJK and to pressure New Delhi to halt gross human rights violations and arbitrary arrests in the occupied territory.

