Peace In South Asia To Remain Elusive Till Just Resolution Of Kashmir: Jilani

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Wednesday said that peace in South Asia would remain elusive till the just resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He said this after inaugurating a picture exhibition in Brussels to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day, during his official visit, said a press release received here.

Held at the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels, the exhibition depicted the plight of the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In his address, the foreign minister said that the brave sons and daughters of Jammu and Kashmir had valiantly resisted all Indian attempts of coercion and control.

"Today, we pay homage to the martyrs for the Kashmir Cause and victims of the Indian brutalities. India has failed to subjugate the will of the Kashmiri people and their sacrifices will be remembered in history," he remarked.

He said the international community must urge India to stop the ongoing human rights violations in IIOJK; reverse the unilateral and illegal actions of 5th August 2019; and implement the UN Security Council Resolutions.

He said for its part, Pakistan stood in complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their struggle for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

It would continue to extend its full political, moral, and diplomatic support to their just struggle, he added.

The exhibition aims to raise awareness about the plight of the Kashmiri people and the importance of recognizing their right to self-determination.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels remains committed to fostering international understanding and garnering support for the just cause of the Kashmiri people.

More Stories From Pakistan