Peace in South Asia will remain ‘elusive’ until resolution of Kashmir dispute: COAS

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2023) Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has said peace in South Asia will remain elusive until a peaceful solution to the longstanding Kashmir dispute is found in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

He made the remarks during a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York.

The Army Chief condemned unilateral and illegal Indian efforts to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir saying these are in violation of UN Security Council Resolutions.

General Asim Munir reiterated Pakistan’s stance on the Palestine issue and urged the Secretary General to mobilize the international community for immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza to prevent the unfolding human tragedy.

He highlighted that enduring solution to the issue lies in Two State Solution.

He particularly shared deep concerns over the plight of the innocent civilians who are being brutally targeted and are not being provided with sufficient humanitarian relief.

The UN Secretary General acknowledged the concerns and thanked General Syed Asim Munir for the visit to the UN Headquarters.

The Army Chief reaffirmed Pakistan’s continuous support to the United Nations in all its earnest efforts.