Peace, interfaith harmony top priority : Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf has said that maintaining peace and harmony across the country remains top priority for the government.

Addressing the Interfaith Harmony Conference at a local hotel here on Sunday, he said efforts were underway to promote interfaith harmony and curb sectarianism, adding that all conspiracies by anti-state elements would be foiled with full force, and the government would not allow any group to spread unrest under the guise of religion.

The interfaith conference was also attended by Minister of State for Interfaith Harmony Kheeal Das Kohistani, Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Syed Abdul Khabir Azad, Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer, Allama Hussain Ahmad Akbar, Allama Nasir Mehmood Madni, Pandit Bhagat Lal, and Father James Channan, religious leaders and clerics from various faiths.

The religious minister stressed the need for mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among all faiths. “We must embrace our differences and live with love, respect, and unity. The Ministry of Religious Affairs is formulating a strategy aimed at fostering interfaith harmony nationwide,” he announced.

He further said that minorities in Pakistan are entitled to full legal rights and protections, adding that the state bears the responsibility of safeguarding their religious freedoms and social welfare.

“Our Constitution ensures equal rights for every citizen, regardless of their faith,” he noted.

Praising the role of the armed forces, the minister said, “Our security forces are playing a vital role in ensuring national peace and stability. Their sacrifices must never be forgotten. Together, we will defeat every threat to our sovereignty and peace.”

Highlighting Pakistan’s inclusive approach, he said that non-Muslim religious festivals are officially celebrated in the country. “Just last month, we celebrated Eid, Holi, Nowruz, all within the same period, reflecting the beauty of our diversity,” he said.

Sardar Yousaf reiterated the government’s resolve to curb sectarianism and take legal action against any group promoting religious violence. He assured that no compromise would be made on the rule of law and peaceful coexistence. “We will not allow any conspiracy to disturb the peaceful environment of our provinces. A stronger Pakistan will lead to a more prosperous public,” he stressed.

The minister also strongly condemned the brutalities committed by Israeli forces in Gaza. “Although global powers express concern, unfortunately, they have failed to bring lasting peace to Gaza, Palestine, or Kashmir,” he said.

He lamented that, despite ceasefire agreements, violence in Gaza persists, an ongoing tragedy he described as a stain on the conscience of humanity. He stressed that it is the duty of the United Nations and the Security Council to play an active role in restoring peace wherever injustice prevails.