Peace is essential for development & uplift of society: Commissioner

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Wednesday stressed the need for utilizing modern technology for eradication of crimes.

Chairing a meeting to review law and order at his office, he said protection of life, property and honor of citizens was the prime responsibility of police and it must utilize all its energies for redressal of the masses' grievances.

He also directed the law enforcement agencies to take indiscriminate action against criminals irrespective of their influence, citing, "The society loses its existence where justice is available only to those who can pay, " he added.

He said peace was essential for development, prosperity and promotion of economic activities because progress and uplift of society was closely linked with provision of justice. While injustice not only breeds crime and violence but also results in oppression and anarchy, so police had great responsibility to check oppression and help the aggrieved, he added.