Peace Jirga Held For Establishing Durable Peace In Kurram District

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Peace Jirga held for establishing durable peace in Kurram district

A peace jirga held for bringing normalcy in the tribal district Kurram, has decided on Saturday to take various steps for establishing durable peace in the area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :A peace jirga held for bringing normalcy in the tribal district Kurram, has decided on Saturday to take various steps for establishing durable peace in the area.

The jirga was held in Governor's Cottage, Parachinar, district headquarters Kurram which was attended by the Federal Minister for Human Resource and Overseas Pakistanis, Sajid Hussain Turi, Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Mohammad Ali Shah, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Kohat, Sher Akbar Khan, Brigadier Shehzad Azeem, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kurram, Syed Saiful islam and other authorities.

The participants of the jirga discussed one-point agenda of the establishment of durable peace and stressed need for taking steps in this regard.

Addressing the participants of the jirga, a tribal elder, Inayat Hussain Turi and Principal Iqbal Hussain Turi called for inclusion of the staff and class-IV employees present in the school at the time of the incident and continuation of the ongoing examinations of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC).

On this occasion, Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Mohammad Ali Shah said that the restoration of peace was the top priority and all necessary steps for the purpose would be taken.

Federal Minister for Human Resource and Overseas Pakistanis, Sajid Hussain Turi termed the killing of innocent teachers and other people inside the school sorrowful and stressed for unveiling the faces of the culprits and bringing them to justice.

