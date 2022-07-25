UrduPoint.com

Peace, Law And Order During Moharram To Be Ensured: DC Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2022 | 08:09 PM

Peace, law and order during Moharram to be ensured: DC Abbottabad

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Monday chaired a meeting regarding the establishment of peace, law and order during the mourning processions and gatherings

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Monday chaired a meeting regarding the establishment of peace, law and order during the mourning processions and gatherings.

The Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad appreciated the services of the citizens, especially the scholars and business community, during the last year Muharram-ul-Haram in Abbottabad.

He urged the participants to maintain law and order and cooperation of citizens in holding congregations and condolence processions during Muharram.

Tariq Salam Marwat urged the scholars of all religious factions to avoid hate speeches during Muharram keeping in mind the sanctity of the mosque and ensuring Islamic teaching.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad also urged the scholars to respect the law and ensure cooperation with the administration during the holy month of Moharram.

District Khateeb, scholars of all factions, and business representatives also expressed their views regarding Muharram and assured their cooperation in maintaining peace and order.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad was directed to activate a control room for online monitoring of Muharram processions, where officers of all concerned departments would be present for surveillance round the clock.

The DC also directed TMAs, 1122 and Social Welfare Department to ensure the delivery of services during Muharram.

Related Topics

Police Business Abbottabad Law And Order Rescue 1122 Mosque All Muharram

Recent Stories

The fifth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League started ..

The fifth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League started in Gilgit-Baltistan under the ..

5 minutes ago
 Infinix Launches Cutting-Edge Industry Leading 3D ..

Infinix Launches Cutting-Edge Industry Leading 3D Vapour Cloud Chamber Liquid Co ..

10 minutes ago
 China, Pakistan agree on third parties participati ..

China, Pakistan agree on third parties participation in CPEC: Zhao Lijian

3 minutes ago
 AJK President seeks world community's proactive ro ..

AJK President seeks world community's proactive role in resolving global issue o ..

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner Sukkur inspects drainage system

Commissioner Sukkur inspects drainage system

3 minutes ago
 Month-long Corona vaccination campaign launched in ..

Month-long Corona vaccination campaign launched in Peshawar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.