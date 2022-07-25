Peace, law and order during Moharram to be ensured: DC Abbottabad

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Monday chaired a meeting regarding the establishment of peace, law and order during the mourning processions and gatherings

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Monday chaired a meeting regarding the establishment of peace, law and order during the mourning processions and gatherings.

The Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad appreciated the services of the citizens, especially the scholars and business community, during the last year Muharram-ul-Haram in Abbottabad.

He urged the participants to maintain law and order and cooperation of citizens in holding congregations and condolence processions during Muharram.

Tariq Salam Marwat urged the scholars of all religious factions to avoid hate speeches during Muharram keeping in mind the sanctity of the mosque and ensuring Islamic teaching.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad also urged the scholars to respect the law and ensure cooperation with the administration during the holy month of Moharram.

District Khateeb, scholars of all factions, and business representatives also expressed their views regarding Muharram and assured their cooperation in maintaining peace and order.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad was directed to activate a control room for online monitoring of Muharram processions, where officers of all concerned departments would be present for surveillance round the clock.

The DC also directed TMAs, 1122 and Social Welfare Department to ensure the delivery of services during Muharram.