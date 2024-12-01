Peace, love and brotherhood is identity of Sindh: CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that the identity of Sindh was peace, love and brotherhood.

On the Sindh Culture Day, he said that the nations were defined by their culture.

He wished Day of Culture to the heirs of the great Sindhi civilization living all over the world.

The Chief Minister said that the hospitality was an integral tradition of Sindh. He said, 'I am proud that I was born in Sindh, the land of Sufis.'

He said, 'I and my family had frequent opportunities to serve Sindh, which I consider an honor.

'

Murad was of the view that celebrating the great civilization of Sindh was always a joy.

'We are determined to makeing Sindh a cradle of peace, and bring back the great era of Sindhi civilization, 'he remarked.

He appealed to the youth to get modern education, make the book a friend and adopt skills.

He urged them to help each other and support the government in building a great Sindh.

He further said that today was a day of joy, and we must pledge to empower our mothers, sisters and daughters.