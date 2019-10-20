Peace-loving ulema to be given peace awards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :The All Musalik Ulema board will give peace awards to those Ulema and Mashaikh who played a role in peace-keeping in the country from Moharram-ul-Haraam to Chehlum of Shuhada-e-Karbala.

This was decided in the Board meeting held at Jamia Masjid Kubra, Samanabad, here on Sunday.

Chairman Board Maulana Asim Makhdoom said that the struggle against militancy, terrorism, torture and sectarianism would continue as these evils had shattered the foundations of Pakistan. He said that the government should take strict action against those who were involved in spreading sectarianism, extremism and terrorism in the name of Islam. "No one can be allowed to declare any Muslim kafir (infidel) asit is against the teachings of islam," he added.