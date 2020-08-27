Peace measures discusses

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shikarpur, Abdul Qadir Ansari has said that pillion riding and display of all kinds of weapons would completely be banned on 9th and 10th Muharram and where necessary, Rangers and Army could also be called

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shikarpur, Abdul Qadir Ansari has said that pillion riding and display of all kinds of weapons would completely be banned on 9th and 10th Muharram and where necessary, Rangers and Army could also be called.

Talking to a delegation of Journalist at his office on Thursday, the ADC expressed special gratitude to the religious scholars for their cooperation in maintaining law and order and said that he hoped that during Muharram, an atmosphere of brotherhood would prevail among all schools of thought and this holy month would pass peacefully.