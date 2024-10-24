Peace Not Just Aspiration But Necessity For Future Of Humanity: Gilani
Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 11:53 PM
Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Thursday said that peace is not just an aspiration but a necessity for the future of humanity, calling on all nations to prioritize conflict prevention
He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad in connection with UN Day, marking the 79th anniversary of the United Nations.
Reflecting on Pakistan's 77 years as a dedicated member of the UN, Gilani reaffirmed the country's commitment to the UN Charter's principles, including sovereignty, equality, and respect for human rights.
He said that Pakistan remains devoted to upholding these ideals as a cornerstone of its foreign policy.
The Chairman Senate praised the contributions of UN agencies in Pakistan, highlighting their vital role in sectors such as education, health, and humanitarian relief.
He acknowledged their timely interventions, particularly in collaborative efforts like flood relief, which have positively impacted Pakistan.
Gilani underscored Pakistan's significant involvement in UN peacekeeping missions, noting that Pakistani troops have served with distinction in numerous conflict zones, further cementing the country's role in promoting global peace.
During his address, the Senate Chairman also called for stronger global solidarity, especially during humanitarian crises, stressing that such moments demand a united response from the international community.
He commended the UN’s efforts in alleviating suffering worldwide but suggested that institutions must continually evolve to meet emerging challenges.
Gilani expressed optimism about the future, hoping that the UN will continue to inspire, unite, and lead the global community toward a future where justice and peace prevail.
