Peace not possible without solving Kashmir issue: Kh Asif

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that tension in the region would not end and the situation would not improve until the Kashmir issue was resolved.

In a statement, issued in connection with the Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir (Kashmir Exploitation Day) observance here on Saturday, he said that India had turned the Occupied Kashmir into a jail from the past several years. He urged the world community to use its influence to pressurise India to halt large-scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the oppressed Kashmiri people by the occupant Indian Army in the Valley.

He said that Pakistan stands with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters and will continue to support them morally, diplomatically and politically for their fundamental right to self-determination.

Kh Asif said that the Narendra Modi government and the Indian forces were committing atrocities against innocent Kashmiris, during which they were even targeting children and women.

The defence minister said that the international powers should play their role to resolve the 75-year-old Kashmir issue so that the Kashmiri people could live in a free atmosphere. He said that the international community should take notice of the atrocities committed against the Muslims of India, Palestine and Burma, and the Kashmir issue.

He said these were flashpoints that could destroy world peace at any time.