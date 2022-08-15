UrduPoint.com

Peace, Order Prevails In Malakand Div, Swat: Saif

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2022 | 08:49 PM

Peace, order prevails in Malakand div, Swat: Saif

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ali Saif on Monday said that there was complete peace and order in the entire Malakand division including Swat as the situation that had emerged in Swat in past few days had been fully rectified

In a statement issued here from his office, Saif said that during this time, Chief Minister, the entire provincial government and concerned departments were closely monitoring the situation and in this regard, the provincial government was in close contact with the law enforcement agencies.

He said that KP government was fully aware of its duties and responsibilities, adding "Government has resolved the matter amicably without creating panic in the public.

" He said, the provincial government was not taking any strict action due to the fear of panic and uncertainty among the local people.

The provincial government had resolved the matter with great understanding and wisdom, he said and stressed that the process of development and prosperity in Malakand Division including Swat would continue.

He mentioned that on the occasion of independence day, more than 300,000 tourists visited Malakand division including Swat, which was a clear proof of peace in the region.

Saif said, the government invited and welcomed tourists to come without any fear as the government and law enforcement agencies were always alert for maintaining peace in the area.

