Peace Pasoon Jirga In Karak Demands Measures To Ensure Peace
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2025 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) A Peace Pasoon (Rise Peace) Jirga was held in district Karak to address the worsening law and order situation.
The jirga took place in Takhte Nasrati the other day and witnessed active participation from leaders and workers of various political parties, district administration and police.
According to the organizers, the jirga was convened by the locals, with elders running a campaign for several days to ensure its success.
They emphasized that the purpose of the Peace Pasoon Jirga is to propose and implement measures for maintaining peace in the region.
The organizers further highlighted that, in the past six months, the district has witnessed attacks on the Bahadur Khel police checkpoint and polio teams, while more than ten people have been killed in just fifteen days.
The participants of the jirga shared their suggestions and concerns regarding the prevailing security situation in Karak and means to address the situation.
APP/vak
