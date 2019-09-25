UrduPoint.com
Peace, Prosperity And Development A Shared Vision Of Pakistan And Saudi Arabia: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 seconds ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 03:48 PM

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has called upon the Muslims to join hands for peace, unity and development and work together for resolving issues like Kashmir and Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has called upon the Muslims to join hands for peace, unity and development and work together for resolving issues like Kashmir and Palestine.

Speaking as a chief guest at a ceremony held in connection with 89th National Day of Saudi Arabia at a local hotel, he said, "It is to take forward our historical linkages into future by developing a strategic partnership across key areas of trade, investment, defence and security." Expressing the hope for further strengthening Pak-Saudi ties, he said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would be able to explore more avenues of cooperation where both can benefit from each other's expertise and experience, said a press release.

� He extended felicitations to Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman and people of Saudi Arabia and said that National Day is an occasion to renew our bonds of friendship and cooperation. He remarked that commonalities of faith and culture and shared vision for peace and prosperity underpin our close relations. �� Sanjrani while highlighting the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, underlined the need for close institutional collaboration between the two sides and said exchange of parliamentary delegations can promote better understanding and closer relations.

�The ceremony was attended parliamentarians, ministers, ambassadors, government functionaries and people from different walks of life.

