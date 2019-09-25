Peace, prosperity and development a shared vision of Pakistan and Saudi Arab: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has called upon the Muslims to join hands for peace, unity and development across Ummah and work together for resolving issues like Kashmir and Palestine

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th September, 2019)

He was chief guest at a ceremony held in connection with 89th National Day of Saudi Arabia at a local hotel in Islamabad on Tuesday." It is to take forward our historical linkages into future by developing a strategic partnership across key areas of trade, investment, defence and security" Sanjrani said this while expressing his hope for further strengthening bilateral ties.Chairman Senate said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will be able to explore more avenues of cooperation where both can benefit from each other's expertise and experience.

He extended felicitations to Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman and people of Saudi Arabia and said that National Day is an apt occasion to renew our bonds of friendship and cooperation.

He remarked that commonalities of faith and culture and shared vision for peace and prosperity underpin our close relations.Sanjrani while highlighting the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, underlined the need for close institutional collaboration between the two sides and said that exchange of parliamentary delegations can promote better understanding and closer relations.The ceremony was attended parliamentarians, ministers, ambassadors, government functionaries and people from different walks of life.