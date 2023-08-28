Open Menu

Peace Rally Held To Maintain Peace And Harmony In GB

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Peace Rally held to maintain peace and harmony in GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :In order to maintain the atmosphere of peace and harmony and to end the tension a "Peace Rally" was held in Gilgit-Baltistan here on Monday.

The participants of the rally appealed to the people not to listen to the words of those who created rifts among brothers on the basis of sect and creed. The rally started from Benazir Chowk Gilgit to Ittihad Chowk. A large number of people and officials of the Awami Action Committee participated in the rally.

Addressing the Peace Rally, Chairman of Awami Action Committee Fida Hussain, prominent jurist Ehsan Advocate Jahanzeb Inqalabi, and other leaders rejected the growing sectarianism in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The speakers said that the enemy was trying to infiltrate our ranks and divide us. Gilgit-Baltistan could not afford any more sectarianism, so the people should not lose patience and maintain unity in their ranks so that the atmosphere of peace and harmony in the region is maintained.

They added that an attempt was being made to push Gilgit-Baltistan into fire and blood. If the atmosphere deteriorated, everyone would suffer, while if there was peace, tourism and business activities would develop in the region, which would benefit the people of the entire region, speakers added.

