Peace, religious harmony, tolerance governments top priorities: Augustine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine on Friday said that the priority of the government was to promote peace, religious harmony and tolerance.

While attended a conference regarding interfaith harmony at a local hotel, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was willing to set up a peaceful environment across the Pakistan.

The minister HR&MA said that through these types of conference patience, kindness, forgiveness and tolerance could be promoted in a positive manner.

He said that incumbent government was taking all possible steps, adding "All stakeholders would have to work together to promote peace & harmony in the society.

" He said "To prevent recent tragic incident in Nankana Sahib, we all should promote social cohesion to secure future." He said that morality and human rights were an essential component of every religion and today's conference would spread the message of unity and harmony.

The other speakers and participants of the conference also expressed their views and acknowledged the efforts of PTI's government for the freedom of religion in the country.

Among others government representatives, religious and political leaders, members of civil society attended the conference.