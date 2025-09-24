Peace Requires Public Trust, Collective Strategy: Governor Kundi
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has stressed that restoring public trust is vital for sustainable peace in the province. He said that lasting stability can only be achieved through a joint strategy involving the Federal and provincial governments along with all state institutions.
Speaking to officers of the 38th Senior Management Course (SMC) during their study visit to the Governor House Peshawar on Wednesday, Governor Kundi said that the police, despite limited resources, are bravely confronting terrorists equipped with modern weaponry.
He added that all segments of society in the province have been severely affected by terrorism, and steering affairs in the right direction is essential for regional and overall development.
Responding to questions from civil servants about administrative challenges, the Governor said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is facing multiple complex issues, including terrorism and the severe impacts of climate change.
He emphasized the need to understand the spirit of the 18th Constitutional Amendment, pointing out that despite provincial autonomy, several matters remain unresolved.
He underlined that local government representatives must be empowered to address people’s problems at the grassroots level.
Referring to the merged districts, the Governor said that before the FATA merger, political agents and tribal elders would jointly resolve disputes quickly. However, after the merger, local communities are facing greater difficulties, and the problems of the tribal people have increased instead of being resolved.
Governor Kundi also reminded the visiting officers that civil servants hold a key position in society and bear the critical responsibility of translating government policies and agendas into practical action.
Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi chaired the first meeting of the Livestock and Poultry Task Force at Governor House, where he was briefed on the recent International Livestock, Poultry and Fisheries Expo in Peshawar and the national livestock policy.
The delegation, led by Dr. Alamzeb Mohmand and comprising Poultry Association President Asif Awan, Livestock Farmers Association President Raj Wali Khan, and General Secretary Noorul Wahab, highlighted the challenges facing the sector. They said that more than 50 stalls from national and international companies and thousands of farmers participated in the two-day expo.
The delegation urged effective implementation of the National Livestock Policy 2018 and Strategic Plan 2022, under which projects worth Rs. 83 billion have been approved by the provincial cabinet.
Governor Kundi praised the expo for projecting a positive image of the province and assured the delegation that he would take up their concerns with relevant federal and provincial authorities.
He advised them to submit a formal proposal for further action to ensure sustainable growth of the livestock and poultry sectors.
