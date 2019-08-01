Peace restored due to sacrifices of security forces: Information Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information, Shaukat Yousafzai said matchless sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army, police and security forces have resulted in establishment of lasting peace in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information, Shaukat Yousafzai said matchless sacrifices rendered by Pakistan police and security forces have resulted in establishment of lasting peace in the country.

He expressed these views in the launching ceremony of musical album "Amn ao Da Watan Meena" of Karan Khan, Zeek Afridi, Bakhtyar Khattak, Gul Panra, Laila Khan and Sana Tajik at Peshawar Press Club.

He said that people were compelled to migrate from here between 2008 to 2013 due to terrorism while and business of people and economic activities were adversely affected and tribal areas were in grip of extremism.

Sacrifices of people and security forces have established peace and integration of tribal districts has been completed successfully, he added.

Shaukat said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has changed the image of the country in the world that is now honoring green passport.

He said that we are proud of our artists and he added that educated people are coming to music field. He assured government would support the artist community.