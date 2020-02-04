UrduPoint.com
Peace Restored In Merged Districts After Sacrifices Of Forces, People

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 06:06 PM

Peace restored in merged districts after sacrifices of forces, people

Major General Frontier Corps South, Azhar Iqbal Abbasi has said that peace has been restored in merged districts and DI Khan Division after sacrifices of security forces and civilians

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Major General Frontier Corps South, Azhar Iqbal Abbasi has said that peace has been restored in merged districts and DI Khan Division after sacrifices of security forces and civilians.

He said this while talking to media representatives here on Tuesday. Other military officers besides Station Commander Brigadier Shamroz were present on this occasion.

Commandant FC South said that work was being done day and night for the betterment of law and order situations which led to end of terrorism, targeted killings and promoted trade in the area.

He said "Our system is working day and night for which we are moving towards improvement and we will not allow anybody to disturb the situation".

Major General Azhar Abbasi directed the concern authorities to resolve problems faced by people on priority basis.

