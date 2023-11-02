Peace restoring in Kurram as warring tribes agree to vacate positions: Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The concentrated efforts made by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Law Enforcing Agencies (LEAs) and jirgas held on a government level have yielded encouraging results as the situation in Kurram district was returning to normalcy after skirmishes erupted between the warring tribes over a land dispute.

According to the spokesman for the provincial government, a conflict between tribes over a disputed land continued for days in Kurram district however, due to concentrated efforts on part of the government, the situation was returning towards normalcy as the warring groups have now agreed to vacate their positions in a phased-wise manner.

During the clashes, at least 26 people were killed and scores of others injured while losses were also incurred to the properties in the conflict area.

During the last week, several jirgas were held after intervention and efforts of the provincial government and LEAs to restore peace in Kurram, the spokesman said, adding that due to these efforts, peace was now restored in the area.

He said now it would be the priority of the government to reopen all the roads in the area within a couple of days so that routine life could be restored with the supply of food items, medicines and other necessary goods.

The spokesman informed that the government has formed a special land commission to address the issue of disputed land in Kurram district permanently.

Tribal elders from both sides including the Kohat Jirga played an exemplary role in bringing the warring tribes towards truce. Some of the miscreant elements wanted to keep the situation deteriorating in Kurram; however, they will not succeed in their negative agenda and peace will prevail in Kurram district, he said.