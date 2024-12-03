Peace Returns To Kurram After Ceasefire
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Kurram district is witnessing a gradual return to peace and stability on Tuesday following a ceasefire brokered by a political jirga.
Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud said that all schools and colleges in the area have reopened, reported a private news channel.
DC further said that mobile phone services, which were cut off during the conflict, are also being restored.
Security forces have now taken control of trenches used during the fighting to prevent further violence.
DC said that authorities were committed to ensure peace in the area and hope to reopen the main highway soon. Residents were relieved to see normalcy returning and hope for lasting peace.
