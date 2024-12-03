Open Menu

Peace Returns To Kurram After Ceasefire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Peace returns to Kurram after ceasefire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Kurram district is witnessing a gradual return to peace and stability on Tuesday following a ceasefire brokered by a political jirga.

Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud said that all schools and colleges in the area have reopened, reported a private news channel.

DC further said that mobile phone services, which were cut off during the conflict, are also being restored.

Security forces have now taken control of trenches used during the fighting to prevent further violence.

DC said that authorities were committed to ensure peace in the area and hope to reopen the main highway soon. Residents were relieved to see normalcy returning and hope for lasting peace.

Related Topics

Jirga Mobile All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

11 hours ago
 Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget s ..

Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff

11 hours ago
 Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan ..

Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community

11 hours ago
 French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confi ..

French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote

11 hours ago
Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Sahar ..

Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president

11 hours ago
 Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new dis ..

Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched

12 hours ago
 PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for over ..

PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for overseas championship

12 hours ago
 Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other ..

Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other general colleges withdrawn

12 hours ago
 Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies

Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies

12 hours ago
 OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office

OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan