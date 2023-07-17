Peace, security arrangements for Muharram reviewed

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liauqat Ali Chattha has underlined the need for making joint efforts to maintain peace and harmony during the holy month of Muharram

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Liauqat Ali Chattha has underlined the need for making joint efforts to maintain peace and harmony during the holy month of Muharram.

He expressed the views while presiding over a meeting in connection with security and peace measures during the holy month of Muharram at the deputy commissioner's office in Attock on Monday.

Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza, District Police Officer Attock Dr Ghiyas Gul Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Adnan Anjum Raja, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Waqas Aslam Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Waqar Barcheema, Members of the Peace Committee Pir Saadat Ali Shah, Maulana Mahmood. Al Hasan Tawhidi, Maulana Sher Zaman, Syed Waqar Naqvi, Aftab Hussain Haidari, Maulana Arif Hussain Wahidi, Syed Qamar Abbas Naqvi and other members and officers were also present.

The organizers of the congre�gations and processions informed the meeting about their expected problems during Muharram.

The participants were informed that during the holy month of Muharram, 798 Majalis and 145 Zuljinnah processions were taken out throughout the district and specifically on the day of Ashura 49 procession, 78 Majalis and Sham-e-Ghareban were held in 35 Imambargahs throughout the district.

Commissioner Chattha has added that with the support of the district administration, assured the security of the congregations and processions, roads patchwork, removal of encroachments, installation of lights, parking arrangements, the possibility of electrocution due to monsoon, sewerage and other issues on a priority basis.

He said that regular meetings are being held with the peace committee members, proces�sion organizers and license holders.

He said the administration was using all resources to ensure effective arrangements in connection with Muharram and all the relevant departments were performing their duties efficiently.

The commissioner said that the inimical forces always wanted to exploit the situation, but they would never be successful in their nefarious goals.

Speaking on this occasion, deputy commissioner Rao Atif Raza has said that work on the removal of encroachments along with repair and maintenance is in progress on all roads that are a part of procession routes, he said, adding officials from the district administration, health, Wapda and other departments would accompany all processions.

Speaking on this occasion, Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali Shah said that police would accomplish responsibility in an efficient manner to ensure the protection of the lives and property of citizens.

He said that police would maintain a close liaison with peace committees and organisers of majalis and processions to ensure peace. He claimed that stringent security measures have been adopted in the district to avoid any untoward incident during the month of Muharram.

He said that control rooms were also functional to monitor mourning processions and majaalis in all tehsils of division.