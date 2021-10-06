Peace, security imperative for Afghan region: Moeed Yusuf

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday urged the world developed countries including America and European countries to work for peace and security of the Afghan region.

"Peace and security is imperative for regional countries including Pakistan," he said in an interview with a private television channel.

World food Programme and other international organizations have also expressed concerns over the situation in Afghanistan, he observed.

Commenting on American's role for Afghanistan, he said European countries and United States should take immediate steps for resolving issues in Afghanistan. He warned that any unrest or delaying tactics could invite terrorism in this part of the region.