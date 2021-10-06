Peace, security imperative for Afghan region: Dr Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday urged the world developed countries including America and European countries to work for peace and security of the Afghan region.

"Peace and security is imperative for regional countries including Pakistan," he said in an interview with a private television channel.

World Food Programme and other international organizations have also expressed concerns over the situation in Afghanistan, he observed.

Commenting on American's role for Afghanistan, he said European countries and United States should take immediate steps for resolving issues in Afghanistan. He warned that any unrest or delaying tactics could invite terrorism in this part of the region.

He said Pakistan was trying to realise the world community that any sort of unrest in Afghanistan would harm the peace in region.

Dr Moeed Yusuf said Pakistan had to adopt a pragmatic approach while engaging with the world on many critical issues like Afghan issue, in the post Taliban takeover situation.

He said, "In this case, we are telling the world that if any humanitarian crisis prevailed in Afghanistan then hostile forces would gain momentum that would impact the region and beyond." It was his responsibility to defend the interests of the country as Pakistan's could bear the brunt of unrest in Afghanistan, he added.

The Adviser warned that there was no room to repeat mistake of the 1990s. He added that some other countries in the region were also endorsing Pakistan's stance on Afghanistan.

Enunciating the challenges faced by Afghanistan, he said there was no banking system in Afghanistan that might lead to an institutional collapse in that region.

He said, "the western countries say that they want to monitor Afghanistan's new government for some time. However, if wait and see approach has been successful then former Afghan Presidents Hamid Karzai and Ashraf Ghani would also have collapsed within their government's initial period." He mentioned that the regional countries demanded some guarantee from the Taliban regime. Moreover, mutual ties with Afghanistan would have to be taken further.

Dr Moeed pointed out that the World Food Programme and other international agencies have cautioned that Afghanistan would go out of food stocks in coming days, whereas major chunk of the Afghan people may fall below the line of the poverty.

To a query, he responded that it should be kept in mind that the US administration made no statement against Pakistan, where a blame game was underway between the US Congress and media that passed negative statements against the country.

Responding another query, he said, "we want that how to go beyond Afghanistan and proceed with the US administration on multi-sectoral engagements."Dr Moeed was of the view that Europe was in a very odd position and wanted to continue engagement with Afghanistan due to its close proximity and risk of conflict spillover to its territories in case of violence outbreak in Afghanistan.

He said they should realize that Pakistan is an important country in the region and owing to its interests; it also has an important role to play in addressing the Afghan issue.