Peace & security improve in Balochistan after operations against miscreants

The situation of peace and security has improved visibly in Balochistan due to the operations of law enforcement agencies in the province and fencing of Pakistan-Iran border and as a result the army will soon go back to the barracks

According to security experts, the arrests of Gulzar Imam Shambay and Mahil Baloch during the successful intelligence-based operations (IBOs) reflect the fact that the people of Balochistan have completely rejected the activities of miscreants, and their trust in the security forces and civil law enforcement institutions is increasing with the passage of time.

According to security experts, the arrests of Gulzar Imam Shambay and Mahil Baloch during the successful intelligence-based operations (IBOs) reflect the fact that the people of Balochistan have completely rejected the activities of miscreants, and their trust in the security forces and civil law enforcement institutions is increasing with the passage of time.

The IBOs can only succeed when people convey critical information to the intelligence institutions and the arrests of Gulzar Imam Shambay and Mahil Baloch became possible due to this cooperation.

The state undertook activities to end criminal activity of miscreants and similarly the people of Balochistan should also ramp up their efforts against the miscreants.

The political analysts say after the return of army to the barracks, the people of Balochistan have to show unity to foil the designs of miscreants. The culture and traditions of people of Balochistan can stop these miscreants from raising their heads again, they add.

They are optimistic that the being the real owners of Balochistan will not allow the foreign funded miscreants to hijack their narrative.

To meet the aspirations of the people of Balochistan, the Federal and provincial governments are trying to provide job opportunities to the youth by undertaking projects in infrastructure and mining sectors.

Both the governments are also making efforts to attract tourists to the beautiful and scenic spots of Balochistan which will in turn generate revenue and create job opportunities for the locals.