Peace, security issues discussed at Pak-Afghan track II dialogue

The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) and Heart of Asia Society (HAS), Kabul held a bilateral dialogue, titled 'Shared Peace, Security and Prosperity: Afghanistan-Pakistan Bilateral Track II Dialogue' on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ):The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) and Heart of Asia Society (HAS), Kabul held a bilateral dialogue, titled 'Shared Peace, Security and Prosperity: Afghanistan-Pakistan Bilateral Track II Dialogue' on Monday. The dialogue was hosted by the Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East and Africa (CAMEA).

The keynote address was given by Pir Sayed Hamed Gailani, Head of National Islamic Front of Afghanistan. The aim of the ISSI-HAS Track II was arranged to explore and debate core issues pertaining to the bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan and to provide recommendations on how to achieve a constructive and mutually beneficial agenda of dialogue and cooperation between the two countries.

Panelists from the Afghan side included: Ambassador Jawed Ludin, Co-Founder & President Heart of Asia Society, Kabul; Janan Mosazai former Afghanistan ambassador to Pakistan and China. Current Vice President Heart of Asia Society; Pir Sayed Hamed Gailani, Head of National Islamic Front of Afghanistan; Ms. Shaharzad Akbar, Chairperson Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission; Ms.

Mariam Safi, Director of the Organization for Policy Research and Development Studies; Dr. Timor Sharan,Adjunct Professor at the American University of Afghanistan, Shoaib Rahim, Economist and Sayed Zaman Hashemi, former Chief Executive Officer at Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI).

Panelists from the Pakistan side included: Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, DG, ISSI; Lt. Gen Syed Sabahat Hussain, former Corps Commander Multan; Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar; Ambassador (Retd) Shamshad Ahmad Khan, Former Foreign Secretary; Ambassador (Retd) Riaz M Khan, Former Foreign Secretary; Ambassador (Retd) Asif Durrani, Senior Research Fellow IPRI; Ambassador (Retd) Ayaz Wazir, Pakistan representative in OIC's Committee on Afghanistan (1999-2000); Ghulam Sarwar Mohmand, former President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce & Industry; Tahir Khan, journalist, Daily Times; Ms. Amina Khan, Director Centre for Afghanistan,Middle East and Africa, ISSI; Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman BOG, ISSI and Dr. Asma Shakir Khawaja, Associate Professor, National Defense University (NDU).