Open Menu

Peace, Security Top Priority: Ali Amin Gandapur

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 08:35 PM

Peace, security top priority: Ali Amin Gandapur

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, stated on Monday that peace and security will be the top priority of his government, with no compromise to be made

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, stated on Monday that peace and security will be the top priority of his government, with no compromise to be made.

Speaking to the media in Charsadda, he emphasized that the police force would be provided with necessary financial resources on a priority basis. He assured that the police would be ensured provision of vehicles and other necessary equipment.

He highlighted that development and prosperity are not possible without peace and security in the region. He also mentioned that the reduction in poverty, provision of employment opportunities to people, and uplift of weaker sections are the second important priorities of the provincial government.

Furthermore, he stated that construction and development of infrastructure will be the third important priority.

The Chief Minister clarified that when he talked about reforms in the police, it should not be perceived as a threat. He emphasized, "We do not believe in retaliatory actions, but reform is our duty."

He expressed the desire for a system where no one can commit violence or injustice against anyone else, aiming for a better and fair system for the coming generations.

Earlier, he offered condolences to the family of martyred SP Ijaz Khan in Sherpao village, Charsadda and met with the children of the martyred.

He praised the bravery and sacrifices of the police in the line of duty.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Vehicles Charsadda Family Media Government Top Employment

Recent Stories

DPO holds crime meeting with police officers

DPO holds crime meeting with police officers

5 minutes ago
 SAI extends registration deadline for spring semes ..

SAI extends registration deadline for spring semester 2023-24

5 minutes ago
 Dues of KMC employees to be paid soon after format ..

Dues of KMC employees to be paid soon after formation of the govt: Deputy Mayor

6 minutes ago
 Ibadullah Khan notified as opposition leader in KP ..

Ibadullah Khan notified as opposition leader in KP assembly

13 minutes ago
 Vatican says no 'right to take life' as France sta ..

Vatican says no 'right to take life' as France stages landmark abortion vote

11 minutes ago
 Special Secretary Education call for consensus to ..

Special Secretary Education call for consensus to ensure uniform policy

11 minutes ago
Delegation of Germany-based Deutsche Welle visits ..

Delegation of Germany-based Deutsche Welle visits Karachi University

11 minutes ago
 140 stalls to be set up at PU book fair

140 stalls to be set up at PU book fair

11 minutes ago
 Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22

Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22

27 minutes ago

NDMA conducts national level “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises

27 minutes ago
 Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal

Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal

27 minutes ago
 Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub

Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan