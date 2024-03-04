Peace, Security Top Priority: Ali Amin Gandapur
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 08:35 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, stated on Monday that peace and security will be the top priority of his government, with no compromise to be made.
Speaking to the media in Charsadda, he emphasized that the police force would be provided with necessary financial resources on a priority basis. He assured that the police would be ensured provision of vehicles and other necessary equipment.
He highlighted that development and prosperity are not possible without peace and security in the region. He also mentioned that the reduction in poverty, provision of employment opportunities to people, and uplift of weaker sections are the second important priorities of the provincial government.
Furthermore, he stated that construction and development of infrastructure will be the third important priority.
The Chief Minister clarified that when he talked about reforms in the police, it should not be perceived as a threat. He emphasized, "We do not believe in retaliatory actions, but reform is our duty."
He expressed the desire for a system where no one can commit violence or injustice against anyone else, aiming for a better and fair system for the coming generations.
Earlier, he offered condolences to the family of martyred SP Ijaz Khan in Sherpao village, Charsadda and met with the children of the martyred.
He praised the bravery and sacrifices of the police in the line of duty.
