Peace seminar held to pay respects to Holy Prophet

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) ::A peace seminar was organised by the district administration at Anwar Club Auditorium here on Monday, in connection with Shan-e-Rahmatul-lil-Alamin week celebrations.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Zeeshan Javed chaired the ceremony while District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Hassan Asad Alvi, Sahibzada Mohammad Hamid Raza, Chairman Divisional Peace Committee Gujranwala Qari Mohammad Saleem Zahid, Vice Chairman District Peace and Core Management Committee Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Suleiman Akbar, CEMCS Faisal Shehzad and MO Finance Muhammad Saqlain, President District Bar Association Sialkot Syed Ali Najam Gilani and a large number of local ulema were in presence.

Speakers said that the life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was the best example for seeking any guidance in all sections of life. They said that life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) gave the humanity the lesson to serve the mankind and help the people who were suffering from various problems.

App/ir