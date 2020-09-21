Peace, something quit unknown to people in IIOJK

The world is observing International Day of Peace on Monday but the peace is something quite unknown to the people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who are facing the worst state terrorism by India in the territory for the past several decades

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The world is observing International Day of Peace on Monday but the peace is something quite unknown to the people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who are facing the worst state terrorism by India in the territory for the past several decades.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service in connection with the day, also known as World Peace Day, cites the killing of three Kashmiri labourers by Indian troops during a fake encounter in Shopian on July 18, this year and says that such incidents in IIOJK mock celebration of International Day of Peace, worldwide.

The report also mentions the findings of an Indian journalist, Ajit Anjum, who said that had the parents of three fake encounter victims � Imtiaz Ahmad, Abrar Ahmad and Muhammad Abrar, not taken up the issue and had the social media not raised the voice for the innocent youth, the matter would have been hushed up. Ajit Anjum further said that innocent people were killed in such fake encounters in the past as well.

The report maintained that September 21 is dedicated to the global peace, but the same continues to elude South Asia for the past more than seven decades due to the free license enjoyed by India to carry out massacre of the Kashmiri people with impunity.

Indian troops, the report adds, are using brutal force including torture against the Kashmiris on daily basis in IIOJK. "Ordinary Kashmiris are forced to live under iron siege while Indian forces' actions in are no less than a holocaust in the occupied territory."The report deplores the silence of the world community over imposition of continued military siege in IIOJK since abrogation of Article 370 and turning of the territory into a big concentration camp by the RSS backed Modi government.

On the International Day of Peace, today, the report brought the attention of the world community towards the sufferings of caged and suppressed Kashmiris who are waiting for global community's help. While reminding the world that India continues to remain a stumbling block in the way of peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute, the report stressed that Narendra Modi led fascist Indian government must be held accountable for its crimes in Kashmir, which has become the biggest open air prison on planet earth, today.