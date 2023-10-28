Peace, stability in S. Asia remain contingent upon resolution of J&K dispute: Amb. Asim Iftikhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Ambassador of Pakistan to France Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that peace and stability in South Asia remained contingent upon the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute by the United Nations Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

He highlighted that 27 October 1947 was one of the darkest days for the Kashmiri people as the Indian occupation of J&K, which began on that day, stifled the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiris to determine their destiny.

The ambassador was addressing a special seminar organized by the Embassy of Pakistan in France to mark the Kashmir Black Day and express solidarity with the Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), a press release on Saturday said.

A large number of people representing the Pakistani diaspora, Kashmiris, academicians, journalists, French nationals and other distinguished guests participated in highlighting the seven decades-long legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to the French motto of ‘Liberty, Equality and Fraternity’, the ambassador said that like Palestine, the J&K dispute could better be explained and understood in the context of shared values of democracy and fundamental freedoms, and universal respect for international law, UN Charter principles and human rights.

“It was incumbent upon the international community to pressurize India to stop its reign of terror and human rights violation in IIOJK and to let the Kashmiri people decide their future through the democratic method of a fair and impartial plebiscite held under the auspices of the United Nations by UNSC resolutions on J&K. It was imperative to shun double standards and uphold the cause of peace and justice,” he emphasized.

Ambassador Asim said that the Kashmir case stood on strong political, legal and moral grounds and Pakistan would continue to extend all possible support to the Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the realization of their just cause.

On the occasion, messages of the President, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan were read out followed by a documentary focusing on the genesis of the Kashmir dispute and the plight of the Kashmiris living in IIOJK.

Prominent speakers condemned the gross violations of human rights and international humanitarian law being committed by the Indian occupation forces against innocent Kashmiri men, women and children.

They paid homage to the exemplary courage and sacrifice of the Kashmiri people in their quest for freedom from Indian occupation and self-determination.

The speakers also underscored the legal dimensions of the Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) dispute and called upon the international community and media to highlight the miseries of the defenceless Kashmiris and to hold India accountable for its atrocities, war crimes and crimes against humanity in IIOJK.

While condemning India’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019 as blatant violations of UNSC resolutions and international law the speakers demanded that the same must be reversed by the Indian Government.

They denounced media blackouts and Indian efforts to alter the demographic composition of the occupied territory by issuing domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris, introducing new laws on ownership of land and changing electoral Constituencies in IIOJK to convert the Muslim majority into a minority.

The guests also viewed a photo exhibition that had been specially arranged to highlight the grave human rights situation in the IIOJK.