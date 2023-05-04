UrduPoint.com

Peace, Stability In South Asia Hinges On Settlement Of Kashmir Issue: AJK President:

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 11:39 PM

Peace, stability in South Asia hinges on settlement of Kashmir issue: AJK President:

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, while terming resolution of the Kashmir dispute as key to peace and stability in South Asia, has said that it was high time that the international community should play its due role to help resolve the lingering dispute

MIRPUR (AJK): (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, while terming resolution of the Kashmir dispute as key to peace and stability in South Asia, has said that it was high time that the international community should play its due role to help resolve the lingering dispute.

He expressed these views during his exclusive interview with the Turkish national broadcasting organisation TRT, Russia Today TV, Al-Arabia TV and others on Thursday.

The president regrettably noted that even after the passage of 75 years, the Kashmir issue was still hanging around. Referring to recent visits to the US, the UK, Europe, Turkey, and Middle East countries, the president said there was a growing realization that the dispute should be resolved peacefully in line with the Kashmiris' aspirations. He said that the government and the people of Turkey have always openly supported the right of self-determination of Kashmiris.

Underlining his efforts to promote the Kashmir cause at the international level, the president said that he had the privilege and honour to represent Kashmiris at the UN, OIC, and other important forums wherein he had presented the case of Kashmiri people effectively and highlighted the plight of Kashmiris besides exposing Indian barbarism and brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

He said that it was quite encouraging to note that the international community was ready to listen and hear Kashmiris.

Referring to the volatile situation in the region, he said that Kashmir has been a bone of contention between India and Pakistan.

Both the nations, he said, have fought three wars over Kashmir. "The clouds of war will continue to hover over the region unless the Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with the UNSC resolutions that guarantee the right to self-determination to Kashmiri people", the president said.

Since peace and stability in South Asia hinges on the settlement of the Kashmir dispute, the president said that it was incumbent that the world community should come forward and help resolve the dispute once and for all to ensure durable peace in the region.

He said that the United Nations, the United States, the OIC, and other international organizations that believe in human rights should play their role to stop the ongoing atrocities in Occupied Kashmir and resolve the Kashmir issue.

In response to various questions, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that after August 5, 2019, there has been an enormous increase in the violation of human rights in Occupied Kashmir.

He pointed out that the Modi government has started large-scale demographic changes in the region.

"Similarly, the constituencies of Occupied Kashmir are also being changed under the garb of delimitation to pave the way for installing a Hindu Chief Minister in the Muslim majority state," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Occupied Kashmir Chief Minister World United Nations Russia Europe Turkey United Kingdom United States Middle East Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2019 Muslim TV All Government Asia OIC

Recent Stories

Top Turkish Diplomat Slams UK Weekly for Meddling ..

Top Turkish Diplomat Slams UK Weekly for Meddling in Presidential Race

2 minutes ago
 Italian FM cancels trip in fresh migrant spat with ..

Italian FM cancels trip in fresh migrant spat with Paris

2 minutes ago
 ERC to support reconstruction plans in Tishreen Un ..

ERC to support reconstruction plans in Tishreen University in Syrian

10 minutes ago
 Biden's Economic Czar Brainard Vows to Make Americ ..

Biden's Economic Czar Brainard Vows to Make America More Competitive

2 minutes ago
 MPA, CM's PS review issues of building Brewery spo ..

MPA, CM's PS review issues of building Brewery sports complex

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan indebted to China for it's unmatched assi ..

Pakistan indebted to China for it's unmatched assistance during economic crunch: ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.