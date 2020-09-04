UrduPoint.com
Peace, Stability Must For Regional Connectivity, Economic Diplomacy: Moeed

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 01:26 PM

Peace, stability must for regional connectivity, economic diplomacy: Moeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr. Moeed Yusuf on Friday said Regional connectivity was not possible without the absence of conflict as economic diplomacy required regional peace and stability.

He made these remarks during his special briefing to the US Congress Mandate Expert Group on Afghanistan , said a press release issued here.

Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq was also present at the briefing.

Moeed Yousuf briefed the group on Pakistan's efforts for regional security and peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Dr. Moeed Yousuf presented Pakistan's perspective and highlighted the negative role of India in regional peace and security.

He also outlined Pakistan's vision for economic diplomacy in the region.

