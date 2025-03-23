Peace, stability vital for economic growth : Saif-ur-Rehman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Coordinator Saif-ur-Rehman emphasized that peace and stability are essential pillars for economic growth and national prosperity.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the entire business community stands united with the armed forces in their efforts to combat the wave of terrorism with an iron hand. The business community fully supports all measures taken by security forces to eliminate terrorism and ensure a safe environment for investment and trade.

The coordinator expressed confidence in the capability of Pakistan’s valiant armed forces and law enforcement agencies to counter any threat to national security.

He urged all segments of society to play their role in promoting harmony and resisting elements that seek to destabilize the country.

He also highlighted the economic losses caused by terrorism and stressed the need for collective efforts to restore investor confidence.

Saif-ur-Rehman reiterated that the business community has always supported national security institutions and will continue to do so, ensuring that Pakistan moves forward on the path of progress. He called for unity and resilience in the face of challenges, reaffirming unwavering support for the country’s defenders. He warned that terrorism not only endangers lives of unarmed innocent citizens but also undermines South Asia’s economic potential, urging regional stakeholders to adopt a cohesive approach against militancy.