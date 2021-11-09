UrduPoint.com

Peace Talks With TTP Important Keeping In View Geo-political Situation: Ziaullah Bangash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 02:33 PM

Member Khyber Pakhunkhwa Assembly and Chairman District Development and Advisory Committee (DDAC) Kohat, Ziaullah Bangash said that reconciliation talks and cease-fire agreement with Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) was a positive development keeping in view geo-political situation of the region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Member Khyber Pakhunkhwa Assembly and Chairman District Development and Advisory Committee (DDAC) Kohat, Ziaullah Bangash said that reconciliation talks and cease-fire agreement with Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) was a positive development keeping in view geo-political situation of the region.

Talking to APP, he said that complete truce with TTP in line with the constitution of Pakistan will ensure a sustainable peace particularly in merged districts.

Ziauallah Bangash said that that reconciliation talks with TTP has implications after recent attacks by Daesh/ISIS in Afghanistan, adding it would isolate other militant organizations active in the region.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision is welfare of the country and with the same spirit peace talks are in progress with the TTP without any compromise on national sovereignty", he said.

He said that a successful truce with TTP would have far reaching impact in terms of fast-track completion of development projects in merged districts, foreign investment and uplift of the tourism sector.

He said that people have given great sacrifices in last two decades and now they want peace to live normal life, war is not a permanent solution ultimately you have to come negotiation table to end the conflict.

Ziaullah Bangash said that huge amount being spent on security would be diverted towards development projects after successful peace agreement.

He also appreciated the role of Afghanistan government and Taliban leadership for facilitating peace talks with the TTP which is in the best interest of both countries.

