Peace to be ensured during Chehlum, Eid Milad-un-Nabi:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) ::Commissioner Dera Division Yahya Akhunzada said that the role of the peace committee in the demonstration of solidarity, brotherhood during Muharram is commendable.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the members of the Peace Committee at his office here on Saturday.

During the meeting, Commissioner Dera thanked the Peace Committee for its cooperation in maintaining law and order during Muharram.

He also assured them of Police full support during the Chehlum and Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the participants expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for Chehlum.

The same situation is faced during the gatherings held in connection with the Eid Milad-un-Nabi and reviewed all arrangements so far made for the smooth conduct of both Chehlum and Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

The participants assured full cooperation in the future as well to ensure lasting peace in Dera Ismail Khan.

Commissioner Dera assured full cooperation from the administration to address the difficulties. At the end of the meeting, prayers were offered for the security of the country and the nation, especially for the establishment of lasting peace in Dera and for the development and prosperity of the region.