UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peace To Be Ensured During Chehlum, Eid Milad-un-Nabi:

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Peace to be ensured during Chehlum, Eid Milad-un-Nabi:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) ::Commissioner Dera Division Yahya Akhunzada said that the role of the peace committee in the demonstration of solidarity, brotherhood during Muharram is commendable.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the members of the Peace Committee at his office here on Saturday.

During the meeting, Commissioner Dera thanked the Peace Committee for its cooperation in maintaining law and order during Muharram.

He also assured them of Police full support during the Chehlum and Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the participants expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for Chehlum.

The same situation is faced during the gatherings held in connection with the Eid Milad-un-Nabi and reviewed all arrangements so far made for the smooth conduct of both Chehlum and Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

The participants assured full cooperation in the future as well to ensure lasting peace in Dera Ismail Khan.

Commissioner Dera assured full cooperation from the administration to address the difficulties. At the end of the meeting, prayers were offered for the security of the country and the nation, especially for the establishment of lasting peace in Dera and for the development and prosperity of the region.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Dera Ismail Khan Same All From Muharram

Recent Stories

No political threat from Nawaz Sharif: Shahbaz Gil ..

4 minutes ago

Masood Khan, Siraj-ul-Haque condemn Indian aggress ..

13 minutes ago

 Afghan Umpire Shinwari’s seven family members ..

14 minutes ago

Noor, Saima record upsetting defeat in All Pakista ..

4 minutes ago

Greek Environment Ministry Submits Bill to Ban Sin ..

4 minutes ago

PDM leadership afraid of senate elections :Sh Rash ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.